Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $624,000 Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,343 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 41,825 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,919 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,150 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $75.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.60. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $82.07.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%.

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.67) to GBX 2,300 ($29.97) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. DZ Bank started coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($29.97) to GBX 2,500 ($32.58) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,190.65.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

