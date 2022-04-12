Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $939,000 Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAG. Consumer Edge cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.46.

NYSE CAG opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.48. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

