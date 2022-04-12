Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 3,585 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,566,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,202,000 after acquiring an additional 228,949 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period.

VGIT opened at $61.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.57 and a one year high of $68.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

