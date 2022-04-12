Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,238 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.59. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Separately, Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 6,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,470,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

