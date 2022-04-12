Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,748 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,543,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,753,000. Bowman & Co S.C. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $548,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $61.42 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.10 and a one year high of $73.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.81 and its 200-day moving average is $66.95.

