Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. The firm had revenue of $339.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Shares of PNFP opened at $85.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $111.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,566.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $254,674.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $583,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,763. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.