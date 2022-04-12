Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pinterest is benefiting from user base expansion boosted by engaging customer content. Enhanced product offerings, new conversion insights, wider Pinner and advertiser base, simplified ad systems through Verified Merchant Program and Pinterest Partners Program and improved advertisers’ ability to measure the effectiveness of their ad spend are expected to aid advertising revenues. The company introduced more than 50 new features during fourth-quarter 2021 that helped grow native content and created a unique space for users to engage with video on the Watch Tab platform. Pinterest TV has also evolved as a unique space. However, high operating costs and intense competition from established market players remain headwinds. Engaging content from smaller firms and e-commerce opportunities through similar services are other concerns.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Pinterest from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NYSE PINS opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $88.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.77.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $584,714.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,913 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $812,824.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,985 shares of company stock worth $12,604,557 in the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Pinterest by 108.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 24.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 104.9% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 42.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 15,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,829,000.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

