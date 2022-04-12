Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for EOG Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $3.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.10. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.02 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EOG. TD Securities cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.18.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $121.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.99. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $127.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

