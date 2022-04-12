Piper Sandler Comments on Skillsoft Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Skillsoft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Skillsoft’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Skillsoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Skillsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skillsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIL opened at $5.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Skillsoft has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $12.88.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIL. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Skillsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Skillsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Exor Capital LLP lifted its stake in Skillsoft by 272.7% during the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,155,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after buying an additional 845,329 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Skillsoft by 13.1% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,061,000 after buying an additional 1,300,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Skillsoft by 19,477.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 867,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after buying an additional 863,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

