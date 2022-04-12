Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Hits $1.87 on Top Exchanges

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.87 or 0.00004628 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $357.34 million and $1.13 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.22 or 0.00365083 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00084632 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00095783 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005501 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000329 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 191,477,364 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

