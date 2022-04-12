Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Receives $13.06 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.06.

PAGP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 257,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 68,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Plains GP by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 34,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.15. 122,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,904,243. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 1.89. Plains GP has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

