Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) Trading Down 25.5%

Shares of Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG – Get Rating) dropped 25.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 183,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 80,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Planet Green stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 96,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.33% of Planet Green as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes Cyan brick, black, and green tea in China. It also engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.

