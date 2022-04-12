Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts predict that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Plantronics reported earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Plantronics had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 212.42%. The business had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Plantronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Plantronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of POLY stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.10. 91,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167,537. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.91. Plantronics has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,331,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth about $185,870,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new stake in Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth about $75,147,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth about $42,189,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,325,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

