Polkadot (DOT) Tops One Day Volume of $838.85 Million

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, Polkadot has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. Polkadot has a total market cap of $17.55 billion and approximately $838.85 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.77 or 0.00044269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.87 or 0.07556476 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,128.08 or 0.99947288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00041333 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

