PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PPG Industries by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,434,000 after acquiring an additional 76,669 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.92.

NYSE:PPG opened at $131.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.00. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $111.32 and a one year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

