Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) PT Lowered to $95.00

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PFBC. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

PFBC traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $71.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,553. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.36 and its 200 day moving average is $73.04. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $81.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $51.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.61 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 43.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.