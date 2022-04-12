Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,949 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Premier were worth $8,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Premier by 15.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,255,000 after acquiring an additional 854,141 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Premier by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,642,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,710,000 after purchasing an additional 208,970 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Premier by 26.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,704,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,837,000 after buying an additional 566,617 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Premier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,408,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 5.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 2,201,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,344,000 after buying an additional 104,368 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Premier stock opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.57 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.31.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.71 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 17.42%. Premier’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Premier’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

