Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

NYSE PVG opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVG. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,072,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Pretium Resources by 2,602.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,920,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,144,000 after buying an additional 2,811,971 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,759,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,087,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,236,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pretium Resources (Get Rating)

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.