Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.
NYSE PVG opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
About Pretium Resources (Get Rating)
Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
