Primo Water (PRMW) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) is one of 18 public companies in the "Bottled & canned soft drinks" industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Primo Water to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Primo Water and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Primo Water $2.07 billion -$3.20 million -721.00 Primo Water Competitors $5.72 billion $412.51 million -99.78

Primo Water’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Primo Water. Primo Water is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Primo Water and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primo Water 1 1 5 0 2.57 Primo Water Competitors 215 759 1020 36 2.43

Primo Water presently has a consensus target price of $19.30, suggesting a potential upside of 33.84%. As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 36.96%. Given Primo Water’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Primo Water has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Primo Water pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Primo Water pays out -1,400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 20.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Primo Water is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Primo Water and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primo Water -0.15% 5.33% 1.94% Primo Water Competitors 3.91% 0.12% 2.03%

Risk & Volatility

Primo Water has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primo Water’s peers have a beta of 1.10, indicating that their average share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.4% of Primo Water shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Primo Water shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Primo Water peers beat Primo Water on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, RenÃ¼, Water Event Pure Water Solutions, Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands. It provides its services to residential customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and regional and national corporations and retailers. The company was formerly known as Cott Corporation and changed its name to Primo Water Corporation in March 2020. Primo Water Corporation was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

