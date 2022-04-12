Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,443 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,527,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 69,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $71.91. The company had a trading volume of 60,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.95. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.96 and a 12-month high of $72.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -167.44%.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $653,760.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,146 shares of company stock worth $2,029,395 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.