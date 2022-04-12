Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 10,321 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Lyft by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 136,996 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 18,052 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Lyft by 1,417.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 205,897 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 192,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,491 shares of company stock valued at $608,471. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LYFT stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.72. 88,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,139,132. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LYFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

