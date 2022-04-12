Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $275,000 Holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 132,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,583 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.42. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $51.17 and a 52 week high of $62.69.

