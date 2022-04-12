Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 350 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532,187 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after buying an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,498,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,832,078,000 after buying an additional 13,821,357 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.77.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,136,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,441,256. The company has a market capitalization of $548.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $134.59 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

