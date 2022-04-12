Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,196,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,702,000 after buying an additional 1,250,326 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,543,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $379,634,000 after buying an additional 64,567 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,984,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,783,000 after buying an additional 1,266,307 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,650,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,564,000 after buying an additional 106,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,666,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,632,000 after buying an additional 220,439 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

EPD stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.56. 97,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,710,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 88.57%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

