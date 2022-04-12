Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 109 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 687 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 20.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.75. The stock had a trading volume of 44,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,090,233. The company has a market cap of $153.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.18. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.60 and a 200 day moving average of $243.74.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.73.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

