Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 1,315 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in AT&T by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in AT&T by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.69. 2,444,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,200,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.64. The firm has a market cap of $140.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.65.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.