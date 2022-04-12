Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. Progenity, Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Progenity from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

Progenity stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.12. The company has a market cap of $200.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.61. Progenity has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. Analysts expect that Progenity will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROG. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progenity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progenity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progenity by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progenity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progenity during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

