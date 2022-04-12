Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Receives $56.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Shares of PRGS traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.65. 2,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,020. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $41.68 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.39. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $60,386.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.