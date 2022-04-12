Project TXA Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (TXA)

Project TXA (TXA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Project TXA coin can currently be purchased for about $1.99 or 0.00004997 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Project TXA has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Project TXA has a total market capitalization of $5.11 million and $829,780.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00044304 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.85 or 0.07559100 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,959.29 or 1.00355884 BTC.

Project TXA Coin Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Project TXA Coin Trading

