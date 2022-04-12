ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.11

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 965275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The company has a market capitalization of C$49.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.12, a current ratio of 19.07 and a quick ratio of 18.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15.
ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile (TSE:PMN)
