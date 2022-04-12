PRS REIT (LON:PRSR) Hits New 12-Month High at $114.00

The PRS REIT plc (LON:PRSR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 114 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 112.40 ($1.46), with a volume of 945820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113.80 ($1.48).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.24) price objective on shares of PRS REIT in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 104.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £612.96 million and a P/E ratio of 21.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. PRS REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

About PRS REIT (LON:PRSR)

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing Â£0.9bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of Â£500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

