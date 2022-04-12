Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

PUK has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,640 ($21.37) to GBX 1,550 ($20.20) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.20) to GBX 1,590 ($20.72) in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($22.40) to GBX 1,665 ($21.70) in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,210.75.

NYSE:PUK opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Prudential has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $44.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.2372 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Prudential during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Prudential by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

