Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Price Target Cut to €120.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €123.00 ($133.70) to €120.00 ($130.43) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Puma from €122.00 ($132.61) to €121.00 ($131.52) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Puma from €120.00 ($130.43) to €112.00 ($121.74) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Puma from €113.00 ($122.83) to €114.00 ($123.91) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Puma from €108.00 ($117.39) to €90.00 ($97.83) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Puma from €120.00 ($130.43) to €115.00 ($125.00) in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PUMSY opened at $7.90 on Monday. Puma has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $13.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

