Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on PXS. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pyxis Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.
Shares of PXS stock opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of -0.58. Pyxis Tankers has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.10.
Pyxis Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.
