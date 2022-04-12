Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. The business had revenue of $355.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.17.

CBSH stock opened at $69.95 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $476,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,096,000 after acquiring an additional 117,695 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 931,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,439,000 after acquiring an additional 134,778 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $790,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $34,419.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,018 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

