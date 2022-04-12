Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note issued on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $6.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q4 2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Argus upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.09.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $464.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $123.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $426.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.37. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

