Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Matador Resources Lowered by Truist Financial (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.54.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MTDR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $54.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.40. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $57.69.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $566.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.11 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 696.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Matador Resources by 417.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

