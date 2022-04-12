Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Cut by Analyst

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the technology company will earn $3.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.49. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS.

ARW has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $109.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.03. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $107.11 and a one year high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $2,501,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $1,069,195.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

