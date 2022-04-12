Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Issued By Piper Sandler

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CDEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.40 to $11.20 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $8.97 on Monday. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 5.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 81.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,146,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,554,000 after purchasing an additional 963,970 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at about $7,854,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 3.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

