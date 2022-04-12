Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Home Point Capital Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Home Point Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Point Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Home Point Capital had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

HMPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Home Point Capital from $3.60 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Home Point Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Shares of HMPT stock opened at $3.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03. Home Point Capital has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $458.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2.76, a PEG ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Home Point Capital’s payout ratio is 13.45%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 449.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 118,093 shares in the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the third quarter valued at $351,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the third quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Point Capital (Get Rating)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.