Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.61. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NOG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.45.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $27.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is -54.90%.

In related news, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $323,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $368,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,054,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,591,000 after buying an additional 1,179,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,572 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,638,000 after purchasing an additional 404,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,642 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,868,000 after purchasing an additional 410,376 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,927,000 after purchasing an additional 610,829 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

