Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Issued By Truist Financial

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Truist Financial reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial analyst B. Reed now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.96. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.44.

Shares of LULU opened at $368.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $326.46 and its 200-day moving average is $377.94. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $278.00 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 83,998 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,937 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.