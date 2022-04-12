Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of WD-40 in a research note issued on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WD-40’s FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.39. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

WDFC stock opened at $191.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25 and a beta of -0.16. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $170.44 and a 12 month high of $286.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,998,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at $26,019,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,860,000 after purchasing an additional 87,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,100,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $513,793,000 after purchasing an additional 69,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,886,000 after purchasing an additional 55,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

