Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.98. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The business had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.72.

MGY stock opened at $25.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.26.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $162,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.