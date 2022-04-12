Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $567.93.

Shares of COST opened at $584.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $259.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $539.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $361.34 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.