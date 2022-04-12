Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $159.01. 5,368,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,226,132. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $130.29 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $384.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.41.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.60.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

