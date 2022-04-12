Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC cut its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the third quarter valued at $229,000.

Shares of BATS:REM traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $31.33. 332,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.63.

