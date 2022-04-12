Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Grows Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,608 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,044 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $198,847,000 after buying an additional 503,371 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,431,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $108,928,000 after acquiring an additional 225,570 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,759,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $123,630,000 after acquiring an additional 634,567 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 71,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 46,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

UBER stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.99. 32,055,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,852,809. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $61.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.46. The stock has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

