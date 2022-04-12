Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 191.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,165 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,148 shares during the period. Ford Motor comprises approximately 0.9% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after buying an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $920,978,000 after buying an additional 1,163,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,664,000 after buying an additional 1,036,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after buying an additional 5,447,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,615,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,988,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.36. 48,907,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,237,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.48.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.03%.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

