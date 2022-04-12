Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $440,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter.

GTIP remained flat at $$54.98 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 29,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,552. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.75 and a 52-week high of $59.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.53.

